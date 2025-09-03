Previous
First Day Back at School for Niamh by susiemc
First Day Back at School for Niamh

Niamh absolutely loves school as you can see. She's 9 and in year 5.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Pat Knowles ace
So good to see a happy smiling schoolgirl! I think in general most girls are raring to get back among their friends! The boys not so much perhaps!
September 3rd, 2025  
Michelle
She looks so happy to be going back to school!
September 3rd, 2025  
