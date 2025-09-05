Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2440
First Day Back for Finley
Another happy smiling face. Finley is clearly happy to be back. He's 12 and in Year 8.
Actually his first day was yesterday but Charlotte and Hettie had yesterday's spot.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6484
photos
69
followers
44
following
668% complete
View this month »
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
school
,
grandson
,
finley
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a big bag!! He looks very happy to be in his school uniform……wish my two boys had looked as happy in their days! Eldest was not keen but tolerated but the youngest hated school…..far rather be home on the farm!
September 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close