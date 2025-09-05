Previous
First Day Back for Finley by susiemc
Photo 2440

First Day Back for Finley

Another happy smiling face. Finley is clearly happy to be back. He's 12 and in Year 8.
Actually his first day was yesterday but Charlotte and Hettie had yesterday's spot.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Sue Cooper

Pat Knowles ace
Such a big bag!! He looks very happy to be in his school uniform……wish my two boys had looked as happy in their days! Eldest was not keen but tolerated but the youngest hated school…..far rather be home on the farm!
September 5th, 2025  
