The Very Early but Amaryllis by susiemc
Photo 2442

The Very Early but Amaryllis

It's not the usual time for amaryllis to be. flowering but I'm not complaining because it's beautiful. Taken this afternoon.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
