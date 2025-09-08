Sign up
Photo 2443
The First Carrot Crop
I was so pleased when I pulled these carrots, the one on the right was huge. They were delicious too.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th September 2025 3:42pm
Tags
vegetables
,
garden
,
carrots
Michelle
Lovely healthy carrots
September 8th, 2025
