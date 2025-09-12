Previous
Dahlia Moonfire by susiemc
Dahlia Moonfire

Our dahlias haven't done well this year but finally this one seems to be making a bit of an effort. The bees love this type because they can get to the nectar easily. I love the dark leaves.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Dorothy ace
Love the contrast!
September 12th, 2025  
