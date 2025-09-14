Sign up
Photo 2449
Battered by the Rain
It's been raining heavily all day today. That's a good thing but this poor rose has taken a battering.
It finally stopped about half an hour ago so I went out to see if I could get a picture.
This rose is called warm wishes.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6493
photos
69
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments: 1
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th September 2025 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
garden
,
warm wishes
Judith Johnson
ace
It's beautiful, and especially so with the raindrops
September 14th, 2025
