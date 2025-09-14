Previous
Battered by the Rain by susiemc
Battered by the Rain

It's been raining heavily all day today. That's a good thing but this poor rose has taken a battering.
It finally stopped about half an hour ago so I went out to see if I could get a picture.
This rose is called warm wishes.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Judith Johnson ace
It's beautiful, and especially so with the raindrops
September 14th, 2025  
