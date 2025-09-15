Previous
A Late Agapanthus with a Photobomber by susiemc
Photo 2450

A Late Agapanthus with a Photobomber

The agapanthus have been flowering for months and most of them have finished now. This one is just hanging in there and the bee came to visit at just the right time.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
671% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Excellent. Gorgeous coloured agapanthus and a sweet little photobomber
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact