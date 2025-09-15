Sign up
A Late Agapanthus with a Photobomber
The agapanthus have been flowering for months and most of them have finished now. This one is just hanging in there and the bee came to visit at just the right time.
15th September 2025
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
plant
,
bee
,
garden
,
agapanthus
Babs
ace
Excellent. Gorgeous coloured agapanthus and a sweet little photobomber
September 15th, 2025
