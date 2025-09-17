Gregynog Hall and some of my U3A Group

We had a U3A outing to this very interesting historic house in Mid Wales.It's a very attractive building and it really does look like a very old tudor building. It is in fact concrete, those black bits are not wood which they would be if it was genuine tudor. This was surprising but not really disappointing because the fact that it is concrete is part of its history. At the time the house was built concrete had just been invented and this house was built to show that houses could be build at a lower cost than using traditional methods. I think the person who built the house had something to do with the invention of concrete.