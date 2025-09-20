Previous
My Lettuce is Flowering!!!! by susiemc
Photo 2454

My Lettuce is Flowering!!!!

Who knew that lettuce, if left, would produce these pretty little flowers?
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
672% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
I didn't know, wow. I've sometimes had lettuce or spinach bolt but never seen it through to the flowering stage. Next seed collection??
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact