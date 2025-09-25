Previous
A Bonus - This Happy Boy by susiemc
A Bonus - This Happy Boy

While we were in Pembrokeshire Martha, Rosie and Jake were having a holiday not too far away so we met up with them one day. We met at Picton Castle and Gardens (for those of you who might know it) and we had a wonderful day in the warm sunshine
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Cute capture
September 28th, 2025  
Michelle
Cute capture, he's getting so big
September 28th, 2025  
