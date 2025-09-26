Picton Castle, Pembrokeshire

This is a relatively small castle built in the 14th century as a magnificent medieval home with significant military defences.

In the 18th and 19th centuries the owners at that time lavished some of their great wealth on the castle and the Georgian interiors that we see today date from that time.

Unfortunately we were only able to see the ground floor, you could only see the rooms upstairs as part of a guided tour and sadly they weren't doing tours on the day we were there. A good reason to go back.

