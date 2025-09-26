Previous
Next
Picton Castle, Pembrokeshire by susiemc
Photo 2461

Picton Castle, Pembrokeshire

This is a relatively small castle built in the 14th century as a magnificent medieval home with significant military defences.
In the 18th and 19th centuries the owners at that time lavished some of their great wealth on the castle and the Georgian interiors that we see today date from that time.
Unfortunately we were only able to see the ground floor, you could only see the rooms upstairs as part of a guided tour and sadly they weren't doing tours on the day we were there. A good reason to go back.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
674% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact