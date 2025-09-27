Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2461
Passion Flower and Fruit. (Passiflora)
When we arrived home from Pembrokeshire there were flowers and fruits on this passion flower plant. I think the fruit is edible from this variety but they don't ripen in our climate. Maybe they will with climate change.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6508
photos
69
followers
45
following
674% complete
View this month »
2454
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
Latest from all albums
2027
2457
2028
2458
2029
2459
2460
2461
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
passion fruit
,
passion flower
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close