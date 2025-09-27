Previous
Passion Flower and Fruit. (Passiflora) by susiemc
Photo 2461

Passion Flower and Fruit. (Passiflora)

When we arrived home from Pembrokeshire there were flowers and fruits on this passion flower plant. I think the fruit is edible from this variety but they don't ripen in our climate. Maybe they will with climate change.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
674% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact