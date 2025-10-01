Previous
1st October Garden Snapshot by susiemc
1st October Garden Snapshot

If you look closely you'll see that we had a lot of rain in the night. It's actually been warm and sunny all afternoon so I'm glad I took these photos in the morning and captured some raindrops.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a splash of colour in your garden in October !
October 1st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful collage
October 1st, 2025  
