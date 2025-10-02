Previous
Caerfai Bay by susiemc
Photo 2467

Caerfai Bay

Another one from our few days in Pembrokeshire. This little bay was within walking distance of our B&B
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful scenery
October 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Lovely view!
Lovely view!
October 2nd, 2025  
