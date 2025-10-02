Sign up
Photo 2467
Caerfai Bay
Another one from our few days in Pembrokeshire. This little bay was within walking distance of our B&B
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
2
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6515
photos
69
followers
45
following
675% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st September 2025 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wales
,
pembrokeshire
,
st davids
,
caerfai bay
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful scenery
October 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely view!
October 2nd, 2025
