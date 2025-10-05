A Lazy Autumn Capture

We have two huge oak trees behind our house on the other side of the fence. As I was having breakfast this morning I noticed that the sun was shining on the top half of the trees. Small patches are beginning to change colour and they were standing out in the sunshine.

I reached for my trusty Lumix FZ200 with its big-ish lens (it's never very far away) and took a photo, through the window, of one of these patches high up in one of the trees. I had no idea that there were acorns until I'd transferred the photos to my i-Pad