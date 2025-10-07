Sign up
Previous
Photo 2472
Autumn in the Front Porch
This is a campsis looking gorgeous in the autumn sunshine.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
3
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6524
photos
69
followers
45
following
677% complete
View this month
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th October 2025 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
autumn colours
,
campsis
Judith Johnson
ace
The leaves are so beautiful. I tried growing campsis but failed some years ago
October 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely!
October 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
This is lovely!
October 7th, 2025
