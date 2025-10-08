Sign up
Photo 2473
Huge Fuchsia Flower
This fuchsia with it's huge flowers has finally come good. Our fuchsias didn't enjoy the hot weather this summer but since it got cooler they've all been making up for lost time. This lovely flower measures 5 cm across!!
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
flower
garden
fuchsia
Michelle
That's a beauty, mine have been the same only just flowering and my Lilac has flowers on it!
October 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
What a beauty! Nicely captured!
October 8th, 2025
