Huge Fuchsia Flower by susiemc
Huge Fuchsia Flower

This fuchsia with it's huge flowers has finally come good. Our fuchsias didn't enjoy the hot weather this summer but since it got cooler they've all been making up for lost time. This lovely flower measures 5 cm across!!
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Michelle
That's a beauty, mine have been the same only just flowering and my Lilac has flowers on it!
October 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beauty! Nicely captured!
October 8th, 2025  
