Previous
Photo 2474
Enjoying the mild autumn weather.....
This lovely rose, Nostalgia it's called, just keeps producing more and more flowers.
All my roses seem to have done well this year, they seem to have been able to cope with the hot dry summer.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6526
photos
69
followers
45
following
677% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th October 2025 12:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
nostalgia
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and a very nice rose. I have a rose bush which produces flowers very similar to this and it never stops blooming.
October 10th, 2025
