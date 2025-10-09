Previous
Enjoying the mild autumn weather.....

This lovely rose, Nostalgia it's called, just keeps producing more and more flowers.
All my roses seem to have done well this year, they seem to have been able to cope with the hot dry summer.
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and a very nice rose. I have a rose bush which produces flowers very similar to this and it never stops blooming.
October 10th, 2025  
