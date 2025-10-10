Previous
Hollyhock Seedlings by susiemc
Hollyhock Seedlings

A few weeks ago Chris found some hollyhock seeds in a tiny little jar in the garage. They were with some other old seeds and must have been there for about three years. He planted the seeds and now we have some healthy seedlings. Hollyhock don't do well in our garden, they don't like the heavy clay soil but I really like them so we keep trying. These will stay in the mini greenhouse over the winter and they'll be planted out in the garden in the spring and hopefully some of them will produce flowers next summer.
Sue Cooper

Judith Johnson ace
Theses look great, although I've heard they do better if they are just scattered! Good luck.
October 10th, 2025  
Michelle
They seem like healthy plants hopefully they will survive the Winter
October 10th, 2025  
