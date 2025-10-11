Previous
Japanese Anemone by susiemc
Photo 2476

Japanese Anemone

This is something else that hasn't done particularly well in our garden. Chris bought this one a few weeks ago because he loved the colour and he thinks he's found a better spot for it. I hope it does well because I too love the colour.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Sue Cooper

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
It’s a beautiful colour!
October 11th, 2025  
