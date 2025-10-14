Sign up
Previous
Photo 2479
Berberis
This berberis has very pretty orange flowers in the spring, these red berries in the autumn and lovely foliage all year round. Altogether a good value plant.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6532
photos
69
followers
45
following
679% complete
View this month »
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
Latest from all albums
2473
2474
2035
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th October 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
berries
,
shrub
,
berberis
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
How wonderful so many berries. Beautifully captured fav!
October 14th, 2025
