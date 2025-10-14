Previous
Berberis by susiemc
This berberis has very pretty orange flowers in the spring, these red berries in the autumn and lovely foliage all year round. Altogether a good value plant.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
How wonderful so many berries. Beautifully captured fav!
October 14th, 2025  
