Autumn from the Back Door by susiemc
Autumn from the Back Door

I can't take a picture of the whole tree because as you can see there's a house in front of it but the top of it looks lovely.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Sue Cooper

Gillian Brown ace
Lovely colour.
October 17th, 2025  
