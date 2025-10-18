Sign up
Photo 2483
New and Fresh
These gorgeous nasturtiums have self seeded.All the original plants which have been flowering all summer have now died. They're such good value aren't they to seedthemselves like this.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th October 2025 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
garden
,
nasturtiums
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful, super focus
October 18th, 2025
penny
I love nasturtiums. I plant them every year. Beautiful.
October 18th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Looking into the heart of a flower! Beautiful!
October 18th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Lucky you, they are gorgeous - lovely the symmetry in nature
October 18th, 2025
