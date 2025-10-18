Previous
New and Fresh by susiemc
New and Fresh

These gorgeous nasturtiums have self seeded.All the original plants which have been flowering all summer have now died. They're such good value aren't they to seedthemselves like this.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
680% complete

Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful, super focus
October 18th, 2025  
penny
I love nasturtiums. I plant them every year. Beautiful.
October 18th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Looking into the heart of a flower! Beautiful!
October 18th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Lucky you, they are gorgeous - lovely the symmetry in nature
October 18th, 2025  
