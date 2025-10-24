Sign up
Photo 2489
Just in Time
It's taken a while for this particular fuchsia to flower but it's managed it before the first frost. It's not in a great place and it's so pretty I think it deserves to be moved. I must have a word with the gardener
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6543
photos
69
followers
45
following
682% complete
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th October 2025 1:21pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
fuchsia
