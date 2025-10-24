Previous
Just in Time by susiemc
Photo 2489

Just in Time

It's taken a while for this particular fuchsia to flower but it's managed it before the first frost. It's not in a great place and it's so pretty I think it deserves to be moved. I must have a word with the gardener
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details

