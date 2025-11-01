Finley with his Parkin

Part of Finley's homework for half term was to talk to an older member of his family (I just happen to be the oldest 🤦‍♀️) about his cultural heritage, how people lived, food etc. I'm from Yorkshire so I took a recipe for Yorkshire Parkin with me. We shopped for the ingredients and then Finley made some. It is a traditional , dark, moist cake made with oatmeal, treacle and ginger, among other things. It keeps well so Finley was able to take it to school when he went back after the holiday and thankfully everyone liked it. I also took lots of old photos with me of his great grandparents and great, great grandparents and we talked about the way they lived and the work they did. It was fun to be involved.