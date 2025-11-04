Previous
1st November Garden Snapshot - A Few Days Late by susiemc
1st November Garden Snapshot - A Few Days Late

I got back from my week with children and grandchildren last night so I took the photos for my 1st of the month collage today. It's surprising how many flowers there are in the garden considering it's November.
I will backfill with some of the photos I took while I was with the family but I need to sort and edit them first - I took a lot! I will also catch up with your photos.
I came home with a very bad cough which I caught from Martha and/or Jake so I won't be mixing with my friends for a while. I'll be giving U3A a miss this week.
Michelle
Beautiful
November 4th, 2025  
