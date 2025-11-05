Previous
Next
Rosie and Charlotte - the two missing from yesterday's photo by susiemc
Photo 2501

Rosie and Charlotte - the two missing from yesterday's photo

It seems to be impossible to get everyone together for a photo even when they're all in the same place. I'm not sure where these two were when everyone else was posing for the photo.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact