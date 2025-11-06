This is Saffy

Saffy is my daughter Niki's cat. I'll explain why she's looking at me like this.



While I was visiting family a couple of weeks ago I stayed at Niki's house one night The room I slept in is the room Saffy usually sleeps in. She was not impressed when I went to bed and booted her out. As soon as I opened the door the next morning she shot in the room, jumped up on this chest and stared at me. I was sitting on the bed opposite her.

She does look rather cross with me but actually she's a gorgeous little cat.