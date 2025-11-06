Previous
Next
This is Saffy by susiemc
Photo 2502

This is Saffy

Saffy is my daughter Niki's cat. I'll explain why she's looking at me like this.

While I was visiting family a couple of weeks ago I stayed at Niki's house one night The room I slept in is the room Saffy usually sleeps in. She was not impressed when I went to bed and booted her out. As soon as I opened the door the next morning she shot in the room, jumped up on this chest and stared at me. I was sitting on the bed opposite her.
She does look rather cross with me but actually she's a gorgeous little cat.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact