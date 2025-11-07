Sign up
Previous
Photo 2498
My view while I ate my lunch.......
I never tire of seeing a greater spotted woodpecker on the feeder. The red at the back of his neck show's that he's a male.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
4
4
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6551
photos
67
followers
44
following
684% complete
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
7th November 2025 3:42pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
greater spotted woodpecker
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely capture of Woody. Haven’t seen ours for quite a while.
November 7th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Ab Fab, Sue. Stunning. Fav
November 7th, 2025
xbm
ace
Excellent Sue.
November 7th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful!
November 7th, 2025
