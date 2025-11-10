Sign up
Photo 2503
Golden Beech Leaves
This is the hedge between our garden and next door.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
hedge
,
beech
,
autumn colour
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely full frame
November 10th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
November 10th, 2025
