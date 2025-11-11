Previous
The War Memorial Hay-on-Wye by susiemc
Photo 2504

The War Memorial Hay-on-Wye

I happened to be in Hay this morning so I made my way to the War Memorial for 11 o'clock and joined in the Remembrance service. I thought this was an appropriate photo for today's post. Hay Castle is in the background
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Dorothy ace
A wonderful tribute.
November 11th, 2025  
