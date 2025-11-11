Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2504
The War Memorial Hay-on-Wye
I happened to be in Hay this morning so I made my way to the War Memorial for 11 o'clock and joined in the Remembrance service. I thought this was an appropriate photo for today's post. Hay Castle is in the background
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6557
photos
67
followers
44
following
686% complete
View this month »
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th November 2025 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poppies
,
remembering
,
war memorial
,
hay on wye
Dorothy
ace
A wonderful tribute.
November 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close