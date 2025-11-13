Previous
Clematis - Freckles by susiemc
Photo 2508

Clematis - Freckles

This winter flowering clematis is a delight at this time of year. It would be good to take the photo from below, looking up but it's not very accessible. I would have had to lie on the floor in a muddy border. This will have to do.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact