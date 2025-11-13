Sign up
Previous
Photo 2508
Clematis - Freckles
This winter flowering clematis is a delight at this time of year. It would be good to take the photo from below, looking up but it's not very accessible. I would have had to lie on the floor in a muddy border. This will have to do.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6561
photos
67
followers
44
following
687% complete
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th November 2025 2:29pm
Tags
plant
,
freckles
,
clematis
,
climber
