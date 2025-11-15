Sign up
Previous
Photo 2511
A Late Rose - Nostalgia
It's such a treat to have a rose flowering during this damp, grey weather. Somehow it survived storm Claudia.
(Nostalgia is the name of the rose).
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
garden
,
nostalgia
