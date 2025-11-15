Previous
A Late Rose - Nostalgia by susiemc
Photo 2511

A Late Rose - Nostalgia

It's such a treat to have a rose flowering during this damp, grey weather. Somehow it survived storm Claudia.
(Nostalgia is the name of the rose).
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact