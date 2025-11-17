Previous
A Pleasant Surprise by susiemc
A Pleasant Surprise

After several days of miserable weather the sun was shining today so I wandered around the garden to see what I could find. This is what I found, a late passion flower. I was delighted.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Dorothy ace
A favourite flower since I discovered a vine when I was 13 in the backyard of a house we had recently moved to!
November 17th, 2025  
