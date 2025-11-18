Previous
The Last of the Autumn Leaves in the Garden by susiemc
The Last of the Autumn Leaves in the Garden

All the other Acers have dropped their colourful leaves but this one is just hanging in there. I took this photo in yesterday's sunshine and I'm glad I did because it's been very dull today.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Dione Giorgio
Lovely colours on the leaves.
November 18th, 2025  
