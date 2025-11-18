Sign up
Previous
Photo 2514
The Last of the Autumn Leaves in the Garden
All the other Acers have dropped their colourful leaves but this one is just hanging in there. I took this photo in yesterday's sunshine and I'm glad I did because it's been very dull today.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6567
photos
67
followers
44
following
688% complete
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
17th November 2025 1:17pm
Tags
garden
,
acer
,
autumn leaves
Dione Giorgio
Lovely colours on the leaves.
November 18th, 2025
