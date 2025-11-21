Previous
The River Wye at Hay-on-Wye by susiemc
The River Wye at Hay-on-Wye

I met a friend for lunch in Hay-on-Wye today and as it was such a beautiful day, after lunch I decided to walk to the bridge across the river to see if I could get a nice photo.
No snow here today, just wall to wall sunshine all day.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Sue Cooper

