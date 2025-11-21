Sign up
Photo 2517
The River Wye at Hay-on-Wye
I met a friend for lunch in Hay-on-Wye today and as it was such a beautiful day, after lunch I decided to walk to the bridge across the river to see if I could get a nice photo.
No snow here today, just wall to wall sunshine all day.
21st November 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6570
photos
67
followers
44
following
689% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st November 2025 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hay-on-wye
,
river wye
