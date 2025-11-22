St Mary's Church, Hay-on-Wye

After I'd taken pictures of the river (yesterday's post) I then walked to the church and took a few pictures inside and out.

The church is particularly known for its Bevington Organ (on the left, above the kneeler). It attracts world renowned organists to give recitals and accompany choral works and concerts.



I haven't visited any churches recently. I used to go with a friend and some of you may remember my collages. Unfortunately my friend moved away. I must find more churches that are close to home where I can go on my own. Visiting this one and doing the collage renewed my enthusiasm.