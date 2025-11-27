Previous
Chris Made a Pie by susiemc
Spicy pumpkin, onion and bean pie. It was delicious and there's plenty for leftovers.
Do you remember about 10 days ago I posted a photo of an amazing, huge secondhand bookshop that we visited? https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2025-11-19 Well, while we were there Chris bought a cook book, Great Pies. This was from that book. He chose this particular pie because we have a lot of prepared and cooked pumpkin in the freezer from 2024! There's enough for another couple of pies at least.
It was purely coincidental that he made a pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving as neither of us knew it was Thanksgiving until after he'd made it. (We don't celebrate Thanksgiving here in the UK).
Lis Lapthorn ace
Looks delicious. Well done, Chris. Fav
November 28th, 2025  
