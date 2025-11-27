Chris Made a Pie

Spicy pumpkin, onion and bean pie. It was delicious and there's plenty for leftovers.
Do you remember about 10 days ago I posted a photo of an amazing, huge secondhand bookshop that we visited? https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2025-11-19 Well, while we were there Chris bought a cook book, Great Pies. This was from that book. He chose this particular pie because we have a lot of prepared and cooked pumpkin in the freezer from 2024! There's enough for another couple of pies at least.
It was purely coincidental that he made a pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving as neither of us knew it was Thanksgiving until after he'd made it. (We don't celebrate Thanksgiving here in the UK).