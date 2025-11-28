Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2524
Not only does he make pies, he pickles onions too 😂
We were in a supermarket a few days ago and he saw some shallots and decided to buy some, and some vinegar, and pickle them.
You'll be pleased to know I've extended his contract for another year 😂🤣.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6578
photos
67
followers
44
following
691% complete
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
Tags
family
,
chris
,
pickled onions
