1st December Garden Snapshot by susiemc
1st December Garden Snapshot

It was difficult to find colour today and it was drizzling and windy so not easy to take photos without them being blurred. Mrs woodpecker helped with the colour and she did pose nicely for me.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yet you seem to have found a lovely range of colours
December 1st, 2025  
