Photo 2528
The Tree is Up......
........and so are the rest of the decorations.
I do love it when the decorations go up and I enjoy them right up until New Year then I'm ready for them to go back in the loft.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
0
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6581
photos
67
followers
44
following
692% complete
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
,
christmas tree
