Another Pie by susiemc
Photo 2530

Another Pie

This one is Spicy Pork Meatball, Tomato and Olive. I'm posting before we eat it so I can't tell you if it tastes good. It smells wonderful
The new pie book is still a novelty, I don't think we'll be eating pies every week.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Sue Cooper

Dorothy ace
Oh My…looks delicious and leftovers if it’s just for the two of you.
December 4th, 2025  
Michelle
That looks yummy
December 4th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
@illinilass The last one fed us for 3 days! This one was delicious btw.
December 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Such lovely looking food! Chris is really enjoying himself by the looks of it.
December 4th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Oh, I need one of those. A husband who makes pies, that is.
December 4th, 2025  
