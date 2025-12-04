Sign up
Photo 2530
Another Pie
This one is Spicy Pork Meatball, Tomato and Olive. I'm posting before we eat it so I can't tell you if it tastes good. It smells wonderful
The new pie book is still a novelty, I don't think we'll be eating pies every week.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
pie
,
cooking
,
chris
,
spicy pork meatball tomato and olive
Dorothy
ace
Oh My…looks delicious and leftovers if it’s just for the two of you.
December 4th, 2025
Michelle
That looks yummy
December 4th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
@illinilass
The last one fed us for 3 days! This one was delicious btw.
December 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Such lovely looking food! Chris is really enjoying himself by the looks of it.
December 4th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh, I need one of those. A husband who makes pies, that is.
December 4th, 2025
