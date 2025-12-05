Previous
Sunrise This Morning by susiemc
Sunrise This Morning

We don't get great sunrises visible from the house. This is as good as it gets but it did look nice. After this lovely start to the day the weather soon went downhill and we've had horrendous wind and rain for most of the day.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Sue Cooper

Michelle
Lovely capture with the gorgeous
December 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow wonderful sky ! -but like the old saying - red in the morning -- shepherds warning ! We have also had tremendous wind and rain this afternoon - It got so dark at around 3pm that we had all the lights on !!
December 5th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
We never see the sunrise these dates either as we are not such early risers these days! It looks pretty & the shortest days just now! Looking at the buds on your tree!
December 5th, 2025  
