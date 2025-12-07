Previous
A Tiny Pop of Colour on a Wet, Grey Day by susiemc
A Tiny Pop of Colour on a Wet, Grey Day

This holly bush is about 5 ft tall and was planted about 6 years ago. It has never produced any berries until this year and this is the total crop. I had no idea they were there until I went outside an hour ago looking for something to photograph.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
