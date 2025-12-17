Previous
Cute Little Coal Tit by susiemc
Cute Little Coal Tit

It's easy to see the little birds on the bare trees and shrubs at this time of year but they don't stay still for long.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Pat Knowles ace
Such a sweet little bird perched there!
December 17th, 2025  
Michelle
Cute Coat Tit it looks so puffed up
December 17th, 2025  
