Previous
Photo 2543
Cute Little Coal Tit
It's easy to see the little birds on the bare trees and shrubs at this time of year but they don't stay still for long.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
16th December 2025 11:35am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
coal tit
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a sweet little bird perched there!
December 17th, 2025
Michelle
Cute Coat Tit it looks so puffed up
December 17th, 2025
