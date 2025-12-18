Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2544
Christmas Lights in Hereford
Although it was 10.15 a.m. when I was in Hereford this morning it was so dark I was able to enjoy the Christmas lights.
Hereford is a very old city but this is a relatively new development built on the site of the old cattle market.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6597
photos
68
followers
44
following
696% complete
View this month »
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th December 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas lights
,
hereford
Michelle
Very Christmassy
December 18th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
A very nice and welcoming sign.
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close