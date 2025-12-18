Previous
Christmas Lights in Hereford by susiemc
Christmas Lights in Hereford

Although it was 10.15 a.m. when I was in Hereford this morning it was so dark I was able to enjoy the Christmas lights.
Hereford is a very old city but this is a relatively new development built on the site of the old cattle market.
Michelle
Very Christmassy
December 18th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
A very nice and welcoming sign.
December 18th, 2025  
