Photo 2548
Daphne
A damp grey day today but the little daphne bush doesn't care. It's full of buds and some of them are opening out. The fragrance is just beautiful.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
garden
,
shrub
,
daphne
