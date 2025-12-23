Previous
Rapunzel aka Jake by susiemc
Photo 2549

We travelled to Sussex today to spend Christmas with Martha, Rosie and Jake. We’ll also be spending a day with each of the other families.
Jake seems to be obsessed with Rapunzel at the moment and his little friend next door gave him her Rapunzel dress which she’d outgrown. He’s been wearing it all day.
I would like to wish all my 365 friends a Very Happy Christmas and thank you for your views,comments, fav’s and friendship.
I may just dip in and out over the next few days but I’ll be back full time after the holidays.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Have a great Christmas with them all. Enjoy Jake as you blink and they are grown as you know. 🥴
December 24th, 2025  
He looks so comfortable in the outfit. I'm so glad his family doesn't stop him from being who he is.
December 24th, 2025  
