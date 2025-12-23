Rapunzel aka Jake

We travelled to Sussex today to spend Christmas with Martha, Rosie and Jake. We’ll also be spending a day with each of the other families.

Jake seems to be obsessed with Rapunzel at the moment and his little friend next door gave him her Rapunzel dress which she’d outgrown. He’s been wearing it all day.

I would like to wish all my 365 friends a Very Happy Christmas and thank you for your views,comments, fav’s and friendship.

I may just dip in and out over the next few days but I’ll be back full time after the holidays.

