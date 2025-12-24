Glow Wild at Wakehurst

We're back home after spending six nights away visiting the family.



On Christmas Eve evening we went to Wakehurst with Martha, Rosie and Jake and walked along this amazing woodland trail of lights and lantern installations. It was just stunning. It wasn't completely dark when we started as you can see from the Glow Wild picture which I took at the start but it was pitch black by the time we got to the end. Jake loved carrying his lantern.

It was very cold but at the end we had hot chocolate and mac'n'cheese. Yum!