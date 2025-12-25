Sign up
Previous
Photo 2551
Martha, Rosie and Jake on Christmas Morning
Jake wore his Rapunzel dress for most of Christmas but I did manage to get a few pictures of him without it.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
christmas
,
family
,
jake
,
rosie
,
martha
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely family shot , happy and fun dressed for the occasion ! fav
December 30th, 2025
